© Instagram / Jenny McCarthy





Jenny McCarthy, the “Two and a Half Men” star, encourages speaking about important things!





Jenny McCarthy has declared on her Instagram page that it is wrong to be silent about things that matter. What matters for the actress?

When Jenny McCarthy was young she had a very attractive body and worked as a nude model for «Playboy» magazine. Then she started building her film acting career and it was the series «Two and a Half Men» that made her a prominent actress. Jenny was in a five-year relationship with actor Jim Carrey; however, they never married or gave birth to common children. In 2013, McCarthy started dating Donnie Wahlberg, a singer and actor. The couple married the next year.

© Instagram / Jenny McCarthy





Jenny McCarthy has left a meaningful post on her Instagram page, «Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter». Many of her followers agree with the actress' statement but «our voices are never heard through the riots and destruction»! It is not the proper way to be heard. Los Angeles, Tampa, Philly, San Diego and Minneapolis are truly poor areas. Vandalizing businesses and starting fires are actions that break the law!

On her official Twitter page, Jenny McCarthy suggests watching a show that gives the chills, can make you both cry and laugh. Her friend Medium Thomas' show is mind-blowing! Check it out right now!