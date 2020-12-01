© Instagram / Jenny McCarthy





Jenny McCarthy asks her fans for help but does not follow their advice and fails





Jenny McCarthy has asked her followers on Twitter to share their Broccoli Mask guesses. They gave the right answer; however, the woman didn't listen to them and made a mistake.

Jenny McCarthy comes from the family of a steel mill foreman, Dan McCarthy, and a housewife, Linda. She's one of four daughters and has got cousin Melissa McCarthy, a famous writer, comedian, actress, and producer. She started as a nude model for «Playboy» but then succeeded as an actress. In 1999, Jenny got married with John Asher and gave birth to their son Evan Joseph. In six years, the couple divorced. Six years ago, Jenny McCarthy tied the knot with Donnie Wahlberg and is quite happy in her second marriage.

These days, Jenny McCarthy has shared a request on her Twitter page asking her followers to send her their final Broccoli Mask guesses. The majority of people said there is Paul Anka under the mask the celebrity did not listen to them. Jenny McCarthy thought there was Neil Sedaka. The Thanksgiving show was really special!

Jenny McCarthy has advertized glutenfree beverage «Blondies by Jenny» on her Instagram page. She encouraged everyone to have it delivered straight to your door! Many people have already bought variety packs and tried all tastes. They love them!