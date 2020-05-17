Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife
© Instagram / Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-17 19:20:07

The star of «Supernatural» and his wife Danneel Ackles had a happy event, as not so long ago they had the 10th anniversary of their wedding day – and celebrated it with an incredible song!

To make the event special, the lovers definitely refreshed their common memories and there definitely were a lot of things to remember. But the main event of the day was their performing a song together. The couple of Ackles chose «You can call me Al» written by Paul Simon.

We think they sang great! At least, this is a nice idea to add something new to a holiday, celebrating with some sweet nostalgia of the 1980s. And Jensen's face in the video was awesome!

In the video, Jensen played for Paul Simon and his wife took the role of Chevy Chase.

According to Ackles, his ten years of marriage resulted in music videos for the songs of the eighties. Moreover, Jensen thanked his wife for keeping everything funny and interesting. In addition, the star promised to be Danneel's bodyguard up to the rest of his life, but refused to call her Al.

