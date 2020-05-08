© Instagram / Jeremy Lin





Jeremy Lin revealed biggest surprise of his life: and that's about basketball and the NBA!





Former New York Knickerbockers basketball player Jeremy Lin could never imagine that the «MSG Network» could ever devote an entire week to him to show his 2012 matches – and that's all because of statistics and his awesome team!

Jeremy remembered he had been very stunned when his agent called him and said they were going to do this. And we are absolutely excited too, right?

During the current pandemic, New York has been experiencing one of the most difficult periods in recent decades. This became a very tragic time too. So, the Knicks finally claimed the society needed to do something that would lift everyone's spirit.

So, according to Lin, they got a whole archive of videos and matches which they can broadcast. But you'd never guess the most incredible fact - they chose Lin's games only! And that's really great!

Let's remember that in February 2012, Lin attracted wide attention after a series of matches where he unexpectedly became a real leading beast there!. New York never repeated those matches on its channel after Lin had left the team at the end of the season.

Lin definitely did some amazing thing setting some records, beating the best newcomers in history. These were cool matches! Do you agree?