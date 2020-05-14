Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19
Linda Davis
2020-05-14 22:51:16
Jeremy Lin has left a sensitive post on his Instagram page in which he encourages everyone to donate to the «Mobilize Love» organization dealing with those in need in this difficult time.
With a net worth of $36 million, Jeremy Lin decided to help low-income people in the pandemic period by donating his finances to «Mobilize Love». This is a legit organization that has been on the ground before COVID. It uses mobile trucks to provide laundry services, haircuts, medical check ups, exercises programs, and after school activities.
At present, the organization provides hot meals with their food trucks. They serve hundreds of hot meals every day in to-go containers. Only $3 dollars can provide one meal to a person in need. Jeremy Lin encourages everyone to support «Mobilize Love».
On his Twitter page, Jeremy Lin reports that 40% of households make less than $40,000 a year. Many people have lost jobs due to the pandemic. It is a good idea to donate to «Mobilize Love» or any other organization. If you have money, please help others.