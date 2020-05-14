Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19
© Instagram / Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 22:51:16

Jeremy Lin has left a sensitive post on his Instagram page in which he encourages everyone to donate to the «Mobilize Love» organization dealing with those in need in this difficult time.

With a net worth of $36 million, Jeremy Lin decided to help low-income people in the pandemic period by donating his finances to «Mobilize Love». This is a legit organization that has been on the ground before COVID. It uses mobile trucks to provide laundry services, haircuts, medical check ups, exercises programs, and after school activities.

Jeremy Lin
© Instagram / Jeremy Lin

At present, the organization provides hot meals with their food trucks. They serve hundreds of hot meals every day in to-go containers. Only $3 dollars can provide one meal to a person in need. Jeremy Lin encourages everyone to support «Mobilize Love».


On his Twitter page, Jeremy Lin reports that 40% of households make less than $40,000 a year. Many people have lost jobs due to the pandemic. It is a good idea to donate to «Mobilize Love» or any other organization. If you have money, please help others.

