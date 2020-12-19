© Instagram / Jeremy Lin





Jeremy Lin boasts his collection of basketball shoes. You will be shocked with its abundance!





Jeremy Lin has recently shared a few photos on his Instagram page showing him with the wall of his incredible basketball shoes. Most of people have not had such a number of shoes in their lives.

Jeremy Lin was the first American of Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA; however, last summer he found himself out of the NBA. Jeremy is expected to sign a contract to play with the Golden State Warriors' G League team, according to reputable sources. He is believed to be a better player than James Harden. These days, Jeremy Lin was working out with Stephen Curry, another player of Warriors.

You have probably never seen a person to own as huge collection of basketball shoes as Jeremy Lin has. According to his caption to the photos, he used to beg his immigrant parents for the newest basketball shoes while he was growing up. Of course now he has a great collection of them. There are shoes of different colors! Every time Jeremy looks at his shoe wall he is reminded of how lucky he is and what basketball has done for him.

Jeremy Lin has also shared a photo of his customized basketball shoes. They feature Lin's name and have a nicely-looking design. His fans support him saying he's better than he has ever been. They believe in Jeremy.