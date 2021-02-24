Jeremy Lin pleases with his successes in the NBA

© Instagram / Jeremy Lin





Point guard Jeremy Lin, who plays in the Development League for the Warriors farm club, believes that his level still allows him to play in the NBA.

«I always felt that I was an NBA level player. I had to go through two years of trauma. I am still recovering after this.

But there is a feeling that I am still capable of playing in the NBA. Therefore, I really hope that this will happen.

I also knew that I wouldn't even get a chance to return to the league if I didn't come to play in the Development League. I could go back to the Chinese championship, and then my return to the NBA would be impossible.

I love the atmosphere in the G-League bubble. Everyone around is inspired by the work. People here are hungry - that's the best word I can use to describe the environment in Orlando. Players closely monitor the state of their bodies, disassemble the game by video, undergo recovery procedures - an ice bath, a swimming pool.

Nobody comes to the Development League without a passion for the game, «Lin said.

Note that the average salary in the G-League is approximately $ 7,500 per month.

In the current Development League short-cut, 32-year-old Lin has played five games so far, averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds, with 48.4 percent of his threes.