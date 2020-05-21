© Instagram / Jessica Alba





Jessica Alba congratulated her husband on the 12-th anniversary of wedding





The 38-year-old star of «Fantastic Four» Jessica Alba still has been enjoying her married life with her husband Cash Warren despite all the rumors – and even wrote something very touching on social media!

Alba took to Instagram to share some happy news – the day before her husband and she celebrated the 12th anniversary of their family life. Isn't that cute?

Jessica congratulated Cash on their happy anniversary and admitted that they managed to go through 12 years of marriage and a lifetime. Moreover, the celeb claimed she couldn't dream of a better person to share this life with.

The star named her half her family, her heart, her partner, and her baby daddy.

At the same time, insiders claimed that Jessica Alba's marriage is about to finish. Despite the fact that 38-year-old Jessica Alba and her 41-year-old husband Cash Warren regularly came to social events together, some Internet users doubted that everything was going well in their relationship.

And the other day, journalists found out from sources of the family that Jessica and Cash were quarreling literally for any reason. Insiders claim that due to the tense atmosphere, Alba practically didn't spend time at home and tried to stay outside as much as possible.

Anyway, Alba and Warren have been married for 12 years. They met on the set of «Fantastic Four» and have since been practically inseparable.