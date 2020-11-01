Jessica Alba has starred in a horror movie. Watch it right now!

© Instagram / Jessica Alba





Jessica Alba has posted a scary video on her official Instagram page. Her followers have never seen anything of the kind with the actress!

Jessica Alba has been married to Cash Warren for twelve years already and has got three children with her husband. The actress is best known for her role in the television series «Dark Angel» but she has also starred in many other movies too. Her acting career has brought her the net worth of about US $340 million. Jessica Alba perfectly performed the role of Susan Storm (Invisible Woman) in the 2005 superhero film «Chris Evans». Lately, she has been keen on making scary movies, though.

Jessica Alba has recently shared a video on her Instagram page in which she and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are telling a spooky story accompanied with awful illustrations. The actress has a really terrifying voice but her fans love it. While the majority of people report they are too scared when watching the video, some viewers complain that they don't feel scared at all. They say the actors needed to wear spooky masks before making the film. It should be admitted that Jessica Alba looks incredibly attractive as usual.

Jessica Alba and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have become the parts of the ASMR «Are You Scared of the Dark?» You can watch it now but remember to put your earphones on and turn off the light. The video features scary music and illustrations from different parts of the world. According to the viewers, the movie is scary and sounds truly terrifying.