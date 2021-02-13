© Instagram / Jessica Alba





Jessica Alba may return to role in Doctor Strange sequel





Jessica Alba may appear in the future movie comics «Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness», as well as in the third part of «Spider-Man». This was announced on February 5 by the Giant Freakin Robot portal with reference to insiders.

Sources of the publication claim that Marvel studio wants the actress to reprise the role of Sue Storm (Invisible Girl). The publication suggested that Alba's heroine will become another character who will appear in future films thanks to the implementation of the concept of the Marvel multiverse.

The author of the article noted that it is unlikely that Alba will have a large role, but it may well turn out to be more significant than the usual cameo (appearance in the episode).

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in the Marvel comics Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four 2: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Her most recent film work was as Bat Flowers in the 2017 film Christmas in El Camino.