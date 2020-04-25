© Instagram / Jessica Biel





Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake found their dog doppelgangers!





Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake got married in 2012 and gave birth to their son, Silas Timberlake, in 2015. It seems Justin has completely forgotten his first love, Britney Spears, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002. It should be noted that Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba are two completely different actresses and should not be confused.

Biel is known for many movies but probably it was her role of Clara Stackhouse in the 2016 thriller «A Kind of Murder» that made her really prominent. The actress has also starred in a number of television series including 1996–2003, 2006 family drama «7th heaven» and 2017 crime drama mystery series «The Sinner».

Recently, Jessica Biel has shared a couple of cute photos on her Instagram page. In one of them, she's holding a small pic of a hairy dog. In the other one, Justin is holding a pic of the dog of another breed. The similarity of the dogs and the singers' appearances is just impressive!

Jessica's caption reads: «I don't know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgangers... and some pretty great hair inspo. Big day for us.»