Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels!
© Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06

Jessica Biel has been married to Justin Timberlake for eight years and has got a 5-year old son with the singer. The actress should not be confused with another actress, 39-year old Jessica Alba. They are almost of the same age; however, are absolutely different in their look and character.

Biel has appeared in quite a number of movies but she got her prominence in the role of Mary Camden in the family drama series «7th Heaven» (1996–2006). Her character of Cora Tannetti in the anthology crime drama series «The Sinner» is also very memorable.

In her recent post on Instagram, Jessica Biel confesses she doesn't remember heels. She has shared a few photos from previous events in which she used to wear heels and beautiful dresses. Her caption reads, «Things are pretty different this year... I'll be sitting on the couch in a onesie, not in spanx and a gown. Some people declared in their comments they want to see her onesie.

On Twitter Jessica Biel's fans have posted a couple of photos from far 2016. The actress looks so beautiful and happy with her husband Justin Timberlake!

