Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” star, supported Ahmaud Arbery

Jessica Biel has recently expressed her support for Ahmaud Arbery who was killed by two white men while jogging.

Jessica Biel is a famous actress who got her prominence due to the family drama series «7th Heaven». She also starred in the 2017 crime mystery movie «The Sinner». The actress should not be confused with Jessica Alba known for her films «Dear Eleanor», «Mechanic: Resurrection» and «Killers Anonymous».

Jessica Alba has got three children, while Jessica Biel has got only one son with her husband Justin Timberlake. By the way, they are considered to be a perfect couple.

In her fresh post on Twitter, Jessica Biel, showed her support for Ahmaud Arbery case. Her caption reads, «If you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for Ahmaud Arbery.»

The young man was jogging in the US state of Georgia when he was confronted by white father and son. The latter shot the Afro-American. The McMichaels have not been charged by police for more than two months, until the shooting attracted attention of the national media. Finally, both men have been arrested and charged.