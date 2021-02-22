© Instagram / Jessica Biel





The most fashionable haircut of the spring 2021 season, like Jessica Biel





American actress Jessica Biel has shared on her Instagram page an archival photo from the movie «Limetown», in which she played the main role.

In the photo, the star poses with a stylish smooth bob-bob. It is this haircut that hair experts predict wildly popular in the spring of 2021.

If you decide to change your image, then you can start by updating your hairstyle. You should choose a haircut that will not only suit you, but will also be fashionable. Jessica Biel's smooth bob is a great example of inspiration.

Subsequently, the star published a video in which you can compare her appearance before and after a haircut.

Subsequently, the star published a video in which you can compare her appearance before and after a haircut. We add that a straight bob is suitable for owners of both thin and thick hair. In particular, image changes can affect not only your look, but also help the health and shine of your hair.

Bob-caret returned from the past back to fashion, and became especially popular in 2020. However, in 2021, hair stylists note that bob in different variations will remain the main beauty trend of 11 main beauty trends that you need to try this spring. An example of a haircut like that of Jessica Biel is universal and suitable for any face shape.