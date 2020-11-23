© Instagram / Jessica Chastain





Jessica Chastain is so upset. What happened in her life?





Jessica Chastain has recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which the actress is extremely sad. Her fans are worried about the actress.

Jessica Chastain and actress Bryce Dallas Howard look like twins but they are absolutely different actresses. The latter is known for her roles in the 2011 romantic drama «The Help» and in adventure movie «Jurassic World». Jessica Chastain acted as Molly Bloom in the 2017 crime drama «Molly's Game». The actress also performed the role of Beverly Marsh in the 2019 horror thriller «It Chapter Two». It's shocking to realize that even Ron Howard once confused Jessica Chastain for Bryce Dallas Howard, his actual daughter.

Jessica Chastain has shared an amazing photo on her official Instagram page in which she's wearing a large earring consisting from numerous small pearls. Her caption to the pic reads, «The girl with the pearls earring». The actress truly looks like a girl despite the fact she's 43. Although Jessica is somewhat sad in the photo, her followers claim she looks so stunning. The picture deserves to be kept in an art museum. By the way, it seems the star has cut her hair.

Jessica Chastain joined Variety's Power of Women panel event along with Kelly Charmichael to discuss «The 355,» the film Jessica is being starred at the moment. The movie is made by the production company called «Freckle Films». The latter opens new roles for women. The movie is going to premiere in January 2021 and casts Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o and Diane Kruger.