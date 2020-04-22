© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter's first birthday!





Jessica Simpson has always been a woman who attracts many men. At first, she dated singer John Mayer who wrote song «With You» for her. Then Jessica got married with Nick Lachey but lived only four years with him. Since 2014, she has been married to Eric Johnson and has got three children with her husband.

Simpson was really in love with her first husband, Nick Lachey, since the couple even took part in the «Newlyweds» reality television show. They had a very loud wedding. However, Jessica's reputation suffered significantly due to the «mom jeans» event. The singer wore the high-waisted jeans with a leopard belt on the stage and was ridiculed. Nevertheless, even with this unpleasant episode, Jessica managed to earn the net worth of $200 million.

These days, Jessica Simpson has shared a cute photo on her Instagram page showing the star with her little daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, who turned one on March 19. The readers say that the girl looks like her daddy. That little belly is so delicious!

Jessica Simpson's followers on Instagram appreciate her book saying that it is interesting and useful; however, some of them are asking for more music.