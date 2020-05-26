© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





Jessica Simpson showed how she spent Memorial Day. What an interesting activity!





Jessica Simpson has recently shared an amazing post on her Instagram demonstrating her day. Let's find out what she was doing!

The actress had several relationships. She dated Nick Lachey for three years in the early 2000s, got married but divorced in a few years. At present, her husband is Eric Johnson with whom she has three children. Jessica Simpson is not just a great actress but also an author of books and perfect mother! Her net worth has reached $200 million.

© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





In her fresh post on Instagram, Jessica Simpson has shared an amazing photo in which she is cooking something with her daughter. It seems it will be a delicious apple pie! Jessica is mixing dough. There is a tray covered with a thin layer of butter and a few pieces of apples on the plate. Jessica looks even more joyful than her daughter!

Jessica Simpson is truly happy in her marriage, at least based on her message on her Twitter page: «I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 years ago today! By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever.)