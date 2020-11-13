© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





Jessica Simpson has released a book! Hurry up to read “Open Book”!





Jessica Simpson has informed her followers on Instagram that she has published a book recently. Who helped the author to do this? Let's find out!

Jessica Simpson is not a big actress which can be seen from a small number of movies she's starred in. One of her most well-known roles is the one of Daisy Duke in the 2005 action comedy «The Dukes of Hazzard». Simpson has got seven musical albums with her most popular song «These Boots Are Made for Walkin». Many people might think that Jessica copies Britney Spears. Even though the two singers have certain similarities in their appearance, Jessica Simpson is unique in many other ways. The celebrity has been married for two times. The star lived with her first husband, actor Nick Lachey, for just four years and hasn't got children with him. When explaining the reason for their divorce, the celebrity said both of them were too young. In 2014, Jessica married footballer Eric Johnson and gave birth to three beautiful children.

© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





On her recent post, Jessica expresses her gratitude to publishing house «Time» for allowance of recognition. She provided the photo of her new book «Open Book» and captioned it like this, «Unexpected blessings make my heart burst with purposeful joy!» Her followers say she absolutely deserves it. What a marvelous accomplishment! Those who have already read the book say it's an incredible journey that can make anyone's eyes get filled with tears.

Jessica Simpson performed a romantic song with her former husband, Nick Lachey, «Where You Are». Just take a look at the official music video!