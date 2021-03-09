© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





Jessica Simpson lost weight that fans did not recognize her





Jessica Simpson has struggled with weight almost her entire life. However, after the birth of her third child, the singer, looking at the scales, was stunned, because the arrow stopped at a record 108 kilograms for her. Then the celebrity decided to abandon the previous methods of losing weight and turned to specialists.

«Six months, minus 45 kg. Yes, I weighed 108 kg. I am proud to feel myself again. Even when it seemed that it was unrealistic, I just started to plow even more, «the star shared with her subscribers, clarifying that she was not going to stop at the achieved result.

© Instagram / Jessica Simpson





It is known that personal trainer Harley Pasternak provided assistance to Jessica. «It was important not just to get rid of excess weight after childbirth, but to completely adopt new habits. The fact that she got rid of 45 kg at the same time is just a side effect, «she said.

Now Jessica has lost so much weight that fans hardly recognize her in new pictures. So, the other day, the singer posted a new selfie. Many netizens didn't recognize Simpson at first. «Perhaps because of the angle, but I did not immediately realize that it was Jess,» «Already too thin a face,» «Wow, I got noticeably younger,» the followers note in the comments to the frame.