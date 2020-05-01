© Instagram / Jim Carrey





Jim Carrey has drawn President Donald Trump drinking the disinfectant. Check it out!





Jim Carrey was impressed with President Donald Trump's idea of how to kill the coronavirus infection inside the human body. He was so inspired with his treatment methods that he has drawn a cartoon picture depicting the process.

These days, the fans of Jim Carrey have shared the masterpiece he created in the honor of Trump's saying that people infected with COVID-19 might drink or get injections of the disinfectant. Such an absurd opinion shocked the whole world. Even Brad Pitt has ridiculed Donald Trump by playing the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci at the «Saturday Night Live» show.

After the White House coronavirus task force briefing finished, Trump tried to justify himself saying that he was sarcastic. Nevertheless, Carrey shared his piece of artwork «Trump's next medical breakthrough» on Wednesday.