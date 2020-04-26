 News > Jim Gaffigan


Comedian Jim Gaffigan does nothing else but watches news all days long
© Instagram / Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan does nothing else but watches news all days long


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-26 22:54:59

Jim Gaffigan has been married to actress Jeanne Gaffigan since 2003. They have got five children with the wife. The star of the «CBS Sunday Morning» show has recently shared video «Dinner with the Gaffigans» on his YouTube channel (April 23rd 2020) in which he told about the difficulties he faces in his family during this quarantine.

One of Jim Gaffigan's most popular specials is «Beyond the Pale - Hot Pockets» that was released in 2010. He has given numerous concerts and made many tours during his career. The comedian could boast the net worth of $30.5 million in 2019.

At present, Jim Gaffigan spends most of his time with his large family at home; however, whenever his wife needs help, he turns out to be busy. The matter is that Jim is constantly watching news about the coronavirus.

Jim Gaffigan's video does not seem funny to the majority of his followers on Instagram. Some people laugh and cry at the same time. What all of them love about the video, though, is the calming voice of Gaffigan.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...