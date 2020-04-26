© Instagram / Jim Gaffigan





Comedian Jim Gaffigan does nothing else but watches news all days long





Jim Gaffigan has been married to actress Jeanne Gaffigan since 2003. They have got five children with the wife. The star of the «CBS Sunday Morning» show has recently shared video «Dinner with the Gaffigans» on his YouTube channel (April 23rd 2020) in which he told about the difficulties he faces in his family during this quarantine.

One of Jim Gaffigan's most popular specials is «Beyond the Pale - Hot Pockets» that was released in 2010. He has given numerous concerts and made many tours during his career. The comedian could boast the net worth of $30.5 million in 2019.

At present, Jim Gaffigan spends most of his time with his large family at home; however, whenever his wife needs help, he turns out to be busy. The matter is that Jim is constantly watching news about the coronavirus.

Jim Gaffigan's video does not seem funny to the majority of his followers on Instagram. Some people laugh and cry at the same time. What all of them love about the video, though, is the calming voice of Gaffigan.