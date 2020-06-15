Jim Gaffigan showed his garden and everything he grows there! Check out the video!

© Instagram / Jim Gaffigan





Jim Gaffigan has shared a cute video on his Instagram page in which he boasts his vegetables growing in the garden. By the way, his sons look like him!

Jim Gaffigan has been married to actress and comedy writer Jeannie Gaffigan since 2003 and has five children with his wife – two girls and three boys. The comedian has appeared on television program «CBS Sunday Morning» many times to present his performances. Due to the tremendous talent of a comedian and an actor, Jim Gaffigan's net worth can be now estimated as $25 million.

These days, Jim Gaffigan has shown his garden on his Instagram page. In the video, he and his two sons demonstrate small plants of corn, lettuce, peppers, eggplants, beets, carrots, tomatoes, etc. The actor captioned the video, «Checking on the garden. I have no idea what I'm doing». In reality, he seems to be fully aware of what is growing in his garden. Nevertheless, he is as amazed as a child!

Jim Gaffigan has recently confessed that for him «camping is like voluntary social distancing from comfort». What a fantastic comedian he is! Watch the full clip on YouTube: https://youtu.be/L7MrezVtjkg.