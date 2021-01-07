© Instagram / Jimmy Fallon





Jimmy Fallon feels impressed with the new official video of Harry Styles and parodies it





Jimmy Fallon has shared his own parody of Harry Styles' new official video to song «Treat People With Kindness». Check it out right now!

Jimmy Fallon is often confused with another famous television host Jimmy Kimmel but they are quite different. Being the host of NBC's «Tonight Show with» Jimmy Fallon lost more than the host of «ABC's «Jimmy Kimmel Live,» Jimmy Kimmel. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is very popular in the USA. The host meets many different famous people. For instance, recently he met Gwen Stefani in his studio and had an interesting talk with the singer. Ralph Macchio also visited «Saturday Night Live» and told that he was surprised with what was going on on the set of action movie «Cobra Kai». A few other interesting events happened. Recently, Jimmy Fallon parodied Harry Styles' music video and brought much fun to the viewers.

© Instagram / Jimmy Fallon





Jimmy Fallon has shared a piece of his video parody to Harry Styles' «Treat People With Kindness» official video. It starts with Phoebe and Harry's talk over the phone. He has captioned the video like that, «When Harry met Phoebe». Harry Styles presented his official video on the 1st of January. According to his fans' opinion, Jimmy Fallon's impression of Harry is really good. His parody is awesome!

Jimmy Fallon was very happy to see Gwen Stefani and Ralph Macchio on his show. He had a great talk and enjoyed the performance. The host can't say nicer things. He also feels happy that «Cobra Kai» series is crushing due to the writers.