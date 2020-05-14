© Instagram / JK Rowling





The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins!





Joan Rowling became known worldwide after writing the incredible books about Harry Potter. Not so long ago, she teased her fans with weird talks with baking tins which she boasted in social media – let's know the details together!

As we know, millions of fans follow Joan's life. Rowling has delighted (or teased) her subscribers with her own cooking. The writer decided to treat herself to a delicious cake, and shared a photo of this culinary masterpiece in her microblog on Twitter. And it definitely looks tasty! Don't you think so?

In the caption for the photo, Rowling wrote that she had worked hard all day editing but by the evening she noticed that the baking tins did their best to attract her. Therefore, the famous writer decided not to resist the call of fate and went to please herself with a big, beautiful and delicious cake. Oh, my goodness, we want something yummy too!

Obviously, Rowling is gifted not only in literature and editing. The cake shown in the photo really looks very great! Obviously, the writer was crazy about chocolate cakes (or perhaps, she made it of the ingredients she had.) In addition, it's clear that Rowling knows a lot about aesthetics as the cake was decorated with pieces of oranges.

Do you like cakes? Would you like to bake anything like that?