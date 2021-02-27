© Instagram / Joaquin Phoenix





Joaquin Phoenix to star in a new film by the author of "Reincarnation" and "Solstice"





American actor Joaquin Phoenix will star in the new film by the author of «Reincarnation» and «Solstice» Ari Astaire. The film will be titled Boulevard of Disappointment, Deadline said.

The details of the project are kept secret. The film's plot is described as «an intimate, decades-long portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.» It is still unknown when the filming of the tape will begin.

© Instagram / Joaquin Phoenix





Presumably, the role in this film will be the first for Phoenix after the release of «Joker». According to the publication, the actor had long wanted to work with Astaire and agreed to participate in the project, despite many invitations from other directors.

Earlier, the media reported that Phoenix could star in Astaire's other film - the horror film Bo is afraid. In addition, the actor is preparing for the role of Napoleon in Ridley Scott's drama Knapsack.