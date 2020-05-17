Joe Jonas will perform with his band “Jonas Brothers” on Monday
© Instagram / Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas will perform with his band “Jonas Brothers” on Monday


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 18:20:42

Joe Jonas has announced on his Instagram page that he is going to perform live together with his brothers on Monday.

Joe Jonas and his brother Nick Jonas organized a pop rock band «Jonas Brothers» in 2005 and got prominent in 2007. The band is still active and has released five albums. Last year, Joe Jonas married British actress Sophie Turner. They have no kids with his wife yet.

Joe Jonas
© Instagram / Joe Jonas

In his fresh post on Instagram, Joe Jonas has informed his fans that they will be able to listen to their music band «Jonas Brothers» on Monday. The singer has added his own pic, as well as photos of his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, and that of Karol G. Joe's readers love their pics very much but they would like to see curls on Joe's head. However, they like his relieved face. Joe Jonas's fans can't wait to watch the performance of «Jonas Brothers».


Legendary comedian and actor Fred Willard died on May 15 from natural causes. Joe Jonas paid tribute to him on his Twitter page. He wrote: «Thank you for the laughs». May god illuminate his new path!

  TOP

Farrah Abraham starred in her daughter's TikTok video. Look at what the ladies are doing! Farrah Abraham starred in her daughter's TikTok video. Look at what the ladies are doing!
Julianne Hough, the “Footloose” star, invites everyone to attend her live classes Julianne Hough, the “Footloose” star, invites everyone to attend her live classes
Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife
Madonna violated the rule of social distancing! She must be more cautious at her age! Madonna violated the rule of social distancing! She must be more cautious at her age!
Pregnant lyrics? Nicki Minaj surprised fans with weird behavior Pregnant lyrics? Nicki Minaj surprised fans with weird behavior
Eva Mendes' children won! The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star is all painted! Eva Mendes' children won! The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star is all painted!
Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host: “All good things must come to an end” Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host: “All good things must come to an end”
Demi Moore, ex-wife of Bruce Willis, hunted for morel mushrooms! Let's learn the details! Demi Moore, ex-wife of Bruce Willis, hunted for morel mushrooms! Let's learn the details!
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn's daughter, gives an opportunity to win $5,000! Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn's daughter, gives an opportunity to win $5,000!
Shemar Moore, the “Criminal Minds” star, presents his new movie. Check it out! Shemar Moore, the “Criminal Minds” star, presents his new movie. Check it out!
Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, organized a live meeting with her fans Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, organized a live meeting with her fans
Sofia Richie showed her face closely. She looks just like her dad! Sofia Richie showed her face closely. She looks just like her dad!
John Travolta showed the women he appreciates most of all in his life. Guess who they are! John Travolta showed the women he appreciates most of all in his life. Guess who they are!
Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia
Fans recognized this song of Charlie Puth as the biggest sensation Fans recognized this song of Charlie Puth as the biggest sensation
Zac Efron went to one of the most marvelous places of the world! What a view! Zac Efron went to one of the most marvelous places of the world! What a view!
“Black Panther” star Michael B Jordan presented new ad of Coach “Black Panther” star Michael B Jordan presented new ad of Coach
Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA
Zazie Beetz will star in movie “Shelter”. Everyone can't wait to see her! Zazie Beetz will star in movie “Shelter”. Everyone can't wait to see her!
Karen Gillan was guesting program “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” where she showed her fighting skills! Karen Gillan was guesting program “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” where she showed her fighting skills!
Full of parasites: Gordon Ramsay stunned fans with this dish Full of parasites: Gordon Ramsay stunned fans with this dish