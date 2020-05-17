© Instagram / Joe Jonas





Joe Jonas will perform with his band “Jonas Brothers” on Monday





Joe Jonas has announced on his Instagram page that he is going to perform live together with his brothers on Monday.

Joe Jonas and his brother Nick Jonas organized a pop rock band «Jonas Brothers» in 2005 and got prominent in 2007. The band is still active and has released five albums. Last year, Joe Jonas married British actress Sophie Turner. They have no kids with his wife yet.

In his fresh post on Instagram, Joe Jonas has informed his fans that they will be able to listen to their music band «Jonas Brothers» on Monday. The singer has added his own pic, as well as photos of his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, and that of Karol G. Joe's readers love their pics very much but they would like to see curls on Joe's head. However, they like his relieved face. Joe Jonas's fans can't wait to watch the performance of «Jonas Brothers».

Legendary comedian and actor Fred Willard died on May 15 from natural causes. Joe Jonas paid tribute to him on his Twitter page. He wrote: «Thank you for the laughs». May god illuminate his new path!