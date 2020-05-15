Joe Rogan revealed what he's doing on quarantine. Let's find out the truth!

© Instagram / Joe Rogan





Joe Rogan is the founder of a well-known podcast. One of his greatest guests was CEO of SpaceX46 Elon Musk. He has become a rich host with a net worth of approximately $25 million.

Recently, Joe Rogan showed how he spends his time on quarantine. He met his brother, comedian and author of many books, Tom Papa, with whom they laughed a lot and discussed his new book «You're Doing Great». The book is available for anyone who wants to read it. In the end of the day, the guys ate a delicious loaf of homemade bread that Joe's brother brought with him. It was a perfect day! Joe Rogan also added that his podcast continues working and he invites everyone to come and enjoy it.

Joe Rogan is also interested in science. He informs on his Twitter page that recently scientists genetically modified mice by injecting human stem cells into mice embryos. After over two weeks, these embryos turned out to be 4% human.