Joe Rogan's kicks can kill anyone! What a merciless man!

Joe Rogan's official Instagram page contains an exclusive video in slow motion demonstrating the man kicking a punching bag. Look what will happen next!

Joe Rogan worked for the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a color commentator and interviewer. Then he revealed his talents as a comedian. The celebrity released his first comedy special twenty years ago. In ten years, he founded The Joe Rogan Experience, a free audio and video podcast. The comedian has talked to many famous people on his podcast, and all of them are ready to open deep secrets about their life. For instance, American actor Matthew McConaughey has revealed his religious beliefs. Unfortunately, his talk with rapper Kanye West has been cancelled because of COVID-19. The podcast is planned to be held in a week.

According to Joe Rogan, watching techniques in slow motion helps to notice inefficiencies in your movements. In the video, you can see a thing on his right arm. That's his Whoop sleeve used to measure his workouts. It can be also worn for kettlebell workouts. Rogan's followers like his shape and are amazed with the power of his kicks. They are sure he can kill anyone with his strong hands.

As it was already mentioned, Joe Rogan had a pleasant conversation with the great McConaughey. You can watch it by following the reference. Unfortunately, some of his fans don't like his show any more.