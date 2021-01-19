© Instagram / Joe Rogan





Joe Rogan believes in existence of smart aliens and he offers evidence!





Joe Rogan has informed his followers on Instagram that he has recently had a talk with Avi Loeb. Now he knows for sure we are not alone in this Universe.

Joe Rogan hosts a Spotify audio and video podcast called «The Joe Rogan Experience». The comedian started it in the end of 2009 along with another comedian, Brian Redban. Initially Joe Rogan started his career as an interviewer when he worked for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was in far 1997, but now he invites the most respected and famous people of the world into his studio. Even Elon Musk once guested Joe's program. By the way, Rogan often takes part in other programs too. For example, he fought on the «Fear Factor» and demonstrated great bravery.

Joe Rogan has shared an interesting post on his official Instagram page in which he talks about Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist and the former chair of astronomy at Harvard. Loeb believes in high possibility of the fact that an object from an intelligent, alien civilization passed though our solar system in 2017. Joe Rogan encourages everyone to listen to their unusual conversation which is available on Spotify. Many of his followers find it very cool.

You can listen to Joe Rogan's conversation with Avi Loeb on How the Scientific Community Isn't Open Minded right now. Most listeners find this man very intelligent and believe him.