© Instagram / Joe Rogan





Joe Rogan urges UFC to arrange third fight between McGregor and Diaz





UFC commentator Joe Rogan has advised the league leadership to organize a trilogy between Irishman Conor McGregor and US Representative Nate Diaz.

According to him, it will be an exciting confrontation that will generate huge interest from the fans.

«This fight is much better than the third fight with Poirier,» said Rogan, quoted by MMA Fighting.

The commentator argued his position by the fact that Diaz is not such a powerful drummer as Poirier. According to him, in this fight, the 32-year-old Irishman has a chance to return to his previous level.

Recall that McGregor and Diaz met twice in the octagon. Their first fight took place on March 5, 2016 and ended with the victory of the American. On August 20 of the same year, the athletes had a revenge. The Irishman defeated an opponent by decision of the judges and regained the lightweight title.