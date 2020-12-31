Joey King celebrates her Angel King's birthday. What a couple!

© Instagram / Joey King





Joey King is known for her impressive role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the 2019 drama series «The Act». Joey King was Jacob Elordi's girlfriend but now it seems they are exes. Both actors starred in the 2018 romantic comedy «The Kissing Booth» as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, the couple in a love relationship. The height difference did not interfere with their roles. Joey is 1.62 m tall, while Elordi is 1.96 m. Joey King isn't known to be officially dating anyone at the moment.

The star's Instagram page is full of photos depicting Joey's little dog. The caption says, «The one and only Angel King is 14 years old today». The actress is thankful to her little puppy for making her life «so much more special». She says even though it doesn't know how to read she still loves it «to the ends of the earth». Joey's followers wish Angel King happy birthday. They like their photos.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi are not dating any more but they seem to be friends. Even after their breakup they had to come back to starring the film and play a couple who are in love with each other.