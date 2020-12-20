© Instagram / John Cena





John Cena gets insulted as he boasts a new car





John Cena has demonstrated his new car on one of social networks; however, not all of his followers are glad for the professional wrestler. Some of them have sent insulting messages.

John Cena is not only a professional wrestler but also a gifted actor. At present, he's signed to the WWE on a part-time deal and has appeared in various films. The wrestler won the United States Championship in 2004. He also won a Royal Rumble match two times. Despite being a successful wrestler, Cena has faced a lot of critics. Asome of the most popular movies with Cena include «12 Rounds», «The Marine», «Trainwreck», «F9» and «Bumblebee». He has also released a famous album titled «You Can't See Me». 43-year old John Cena has been married twice. His first wife was Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 till 2012. He married Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020. He never officially married his 2018 fiancée Nikki Bella.

John Cena has shared a cool photo of a yellow stylish car. It looks very expensive and the majority of John's followers express their joy for the star's purchase. However, one man seems to be jealous as he writes in his comment, «That's you driving? Because we can't see you». It turns out that some people do not even believe that Cena could buy such a wonderful sports car.

John Cena has given a valuable piece of advice on his Twitter page as he considers it important «to surround yourself with those who share values but think different». In his opinion, «if everyone around you thinks exactly like you, are you just essentially hanging out with yourself?»