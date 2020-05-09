© Instagram / John Krasinski





John Krasinski created his first web series. Let's learn the details!





John Krasinski has shared another episode of his web series titled «Some Good News». It is really funny! Check it out right now!

John Krasinski has starred in numerous films and television series but he's better known for his role of Jim Halpert in the 2005–2013 comedy series «The Office». It is interesting to mention that the actor married his wife, Emily Blunt, at the former home of George Clooney in Como, Italy in 2010.

Recently, John Krasinski has posted a part of Episode 6 of his web-series «Some Good News». It stars Samuel L Jackson shouting him different compliments. The series was created by John Krasinski himself in the beginning of 2020. He is the producer and the writer of the series too.

On his Twitter page, John Krasinski shared another video «to everyone who has been inspired by «Some Good News». It demonstrates «what real inspiration is». Check it out right now! John Krasinski's readers are trying to guess what the next episode will be about. They really like his web series. What about you?