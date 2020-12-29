© Instagram / John Legend





John Legend's little son tries to be strong as he suffers from pain





John Legend has become a father of two children but what happened to his younger son has astonished everyone! Learn the details!

John Legend has become a famous singer who can boast hundreds of wonderful songs. Probably one of the most popular ones is «All of Me» that saw the world in 2013. John Legend is a master of performing Christmas music. Last year, he sang «Baby, It's Cold Outside» together with Kelly Clarkson. This year, John Legend has collaborated to produce song «Hallelujah» that entered Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album «My Gift.» John Legend has been married with model Chrissy Teigen since 2013 and has two children with his wife – 4-year old daughter Simone Luna and 2-year old son Miles Theodore.

© Instagram / John Legend





John Legend has shared a cute photo of his son Miles on his Instagram page. The boy is sitting on the path with a toy car in his hand. It seems he has fallen down and got a little upset because of the unpleasant incident. The caption to the photo reads, «Too smooth for Christmas. John's followers say Miles is his mini me. «He's already too cool for all of us,» another comment says. Some people want to be his friend so badly. What a cute face the boy has got!

John Legend confessed he watched «Jingle Jangle» on Netflix on Christmas Eve. He recommends everyone to watch it too. The singer is proud of this film and their cast and crew. Legend wrote soundtrack «Make It Work» that was performed by Anika Noni Rose and Forest Whitaker.