© Instagram / John Mayer





John Mayer named the universal language of the planet. You'll be surprised!





John Mayer has declared on his Instagram page what the universal language of the world is. Learn the singer's opinion below.

John Mayer is not just a singer who intends to earn as much money as possible on his career. He wishes to share his talent, which why he teaches other people to play the guitar for free. You can watch YouTube videos in which John Mayer gives guitar lessons and provides chords to his songs. Probably one of his most popular songs is «Gravity» (2007) and «New Light» (2018). The singer has released seven studio albums and his songs took peak chart positions in different countries of the world. John Mayer has been dating so many girls! In 2009, he was in a love relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

© Instagram / John Mayer





Recently, John Mayer has declared on his Instagram page that the universal language of the world is the crowd. His followers absolutely agree with this statement. Some of them confess they thought the post was announcing the next album of the singer. John Mayer has been the top artist for many people this year.

It's no surprise John Mayer knows the universal language. He has been communicating to huge crowds of people many times. Crowds of fans come to the singer's concerts! Here is one of epic moments when John Mayer takes a guitar from one of his fans during «Gravity» solo, plugs it and plays it in a highly professional manner.