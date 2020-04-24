 News > John Mulaney


Stand-up comedian John Mulaney shows how to drink water
© Instagram / John Mulaney

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney shows how to drink water


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-24 19:52:08

John Mulaney has been married to makeup artist Annamarie Tendler since 2014. His wife adores 24-year old actor Timothee Chalamet, which is why John has been in a tense relationship with him. Mulaney has starred in different roles in «Saturday Night Live».

The stand-up comedian founded «The Oh, Hello Show» together with actor Nick Kroll in 2016. The show features George St. Geegland (Mulaney) and Gil Faizon (Kroll) who like to say «Oh, hello» together. John Mulaney has a number of his own specials including «Horse in a hospital» and «Sack lunch bunch».

John Mulaney's shows and specials can be seen on Netflix. His quotes will remain in the history for many years to come. At the age of 37, John Mulaney has earned the net worth of $6 million as of 2020. Even though he's married, many people are sure he's gay.

In the fresh photo on Instagram, John Mulaney is depicted with a glass of a small amount of water. He's trying to catch the last drop of water with such thirst! The caption to the photograph says: «Stay hydrated, children. Also, he knows what he's doing. I did just want to chill this morning but we can talk about it».

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...