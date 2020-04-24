© Instagram / John Mulaney





Stand-up comedian John Mulaney shows how to drink water





John Mulaney has been married to makeup artist Annamarie Tendler since 2014. His wife adores 24-year old actor Timothee Chalamet, which is why John has been in a tense relationship with him. Mulaney has starred in different roles in «Saturday Night Live».

The stand-up comedian founded «The Oh, Hello Show» together with actor Nick Kroll in 2016. The show features George St. Geegland (Mulaney) and Gil Faizon (Kroll) who like to say «Oh, hello» together. John Mulaney has a number of his own specials including «Horse in a hospital» and «Sack lunch bunch».

John Mulaney's shows and specials can be seen on Netflix. His quotes will remain in the history for many years to come. At the age of 37, John Mulaney has earned the net worth of $6 million as of 2020. Even though he's married, many people are sure he's gay.

In the fresh photo on Instagram, John Mulaney is depicted with a glass of a small amount of water. He's trying to catch the last drop of water with such thirst! The caption to the photograph says: «Stay hydrated, children. Also, he knows what he's doing. I did just want to chill this morning but we can talk about it».