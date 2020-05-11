 News > John Mulaney


John Mulaney, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has become the beloved object of his fans! Check out the details!
© Instagram / John Mulaney

John Mulaney, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has become the beloved object of his fans! Check out the details!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 22:00:09

John Mulaney has been a famous stand-up comedian for a few years already. He is so loved by his fans that they create videos about him. Check out this one!

Even though John Mulaney is married and has got a wife, some people are sure that he is gay. By the way, the couple hasn't got children despite six years of marriage. The comedian has a difficult relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet known for his roles in «Call Me By Your Name» and «Lady Bird». The matter is that his wife is in love with John Mulaney, and this drives Chalamet.

John Mulaney has performed so many specials in his life and all of them are deeply appreciated by people. What fans love about the artist is that he shows different emotions every time he is on stage. Just watch this video!

John Mulaney is undoubtedly a talented stand-up comedian. Here is only one of John Mulaney's stand-up monologues on «Saturday Night Live». Hopefully it will raise your spirits in this hard time.

  TOP

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver behave like gays! Look at these photos! Channing Tatum and Adam Driver behave like gays! Look at these photos!
Brie Larson stunned everyone at Captain Marvel premiere. You need to see these photos! Brie Larson stunned everyone at Captain Marvel premiere. You need to see these photos!
Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church
Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother! Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother!
Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic
Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty! Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty!
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is
Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala
Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans! Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old