© Instagram / John Mulaney





John Mulaney, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has become the beloved object of his fans! Check out the details!





John Mulaney has been a famous stand-up comedian for a few years already. He is so loved by his fans that they create videos about him. Check out this one!

Even though John Mulaney is married and has got a wife, some people are sure that he is gay. By the way, the couple hasn't got children despite six years of marriage. The comedian has a difficult relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet known for his roles in «Call Me By Your Name» and «Lady Bird». The matter is that his wife is in love with John Mulaney, and this drives Chalamet.

John Mulaney has performed so many specials in his life and all of them are deeply appreciated by people. What fans love about the artist is that he shows different emotions every time he is on stage. Just watch this video!

John Mulaney is undoubtedly a talented stand-up comedian. Here is only one of John Mulaney's stand-up monologues on «Saturday Night Live». Hopefully it will raise your spirits in this hard time.