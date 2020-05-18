John Mulaney, the “Saturday Night Live” star, wished a seventh happy birthday to his best friend

© Instagram / John Mulaney





Comedian John Mulaney has shared a number of cute photos of his little friend who had her birthday these days and turned seven. Let's find out who it is.

John Mulaney is known to be not only a standup comedian but also as a creator of the comedy play «The Oh, Hello Show». He created it with another comedian, Nick Kroll. Mulaney married his current wife, lampshade designer and makeup artist, Annamarie Tendler Mulaney, six years ago but they still don't have children. However, they have got a nice dog named Petunia.

The «Saturday Night Live» star confessed in his Instagram post that his dog rules his life. She is his «greatest little friend», «constant companion and little shadow». John enjoys living with his pet saying that it is like a TV show.

On his Twitter page, John Mulaney revealed his another friend, Lynn Shelton, whom he considers to be kind and hilarious. The comedian spent a few days with her on «Dickinson''. He thanked her for the amazing time on a pond in Long Island, as well as for making directing look effortless fun.