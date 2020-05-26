© Instagram / John Travolta





John Travolta paid tribute to people who gave their lives for the freedom of the country





John Travolta has shared a very sensitive post on his Instagram page by memorizing those who devoted their lives for the future generations of the USA to live free.

John Travolta has been married to Kelly Preston since 1991. At present, they have daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin. They also had another son but he died in 2009 at the age of 16. Despite being married and having children, John Travolta has been accused of homosexuality; however, there is no evidence to prove these rumors. The actor has become the part of many films but probably everyone of us remembers his character in the 1978 movie «Grease» where he perfectly demonstrated how he can dance.

John Travolta's post includes a sweet photo of a nice piece of cake decorated with a strawberry and blueberry. The cake itself represents the colors of the national flag – white, blue and red – and is having a small flag on top. Travolta's caption to the photo reads, «In honor and celebration of the men and women who lost their lives for our freedom, we salute you».

