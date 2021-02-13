© Instagram / John Travolta





John Travolta together with his daughter reproduced his famous dance from the cult film





This dance is over 40 years old.

American actor John Travolta together with his daughter Ella recreated the famous dance from the movie «Grease», which was released more than 40 years ago.

© Instagram / John Travolta





The actor played the main role in it. And obviously his daughter Ella is a fan of this movie. Despite the fact that the tape is over 40 years old, the actor perfectly remembers all his movements.

This video was in the trends of the Internet and in the first places in many search engines! Travolta and her daughter danced for a lawn advertisement.

Who knows, maybe soon the actor will show off such dances with his 10-year-old son Benjamin. After all, he, like his father, loves to dance and sing. And 20-year-old Ella is already acting in films. And often dances with his father.

Note that John Travolta is a brilliant dancer. Just what is his dance with Uma Thurman in the 1994 film «Pulp Fiction». Perhaps the actor will soon repeat these movements with Ella. And for the excitement around the dance from the film «Grease», the actor has already thanked him on his Instagram page.

Recall that in August last year, John Travolta danced with his daughter in memory of his deceased wife. The actor posted the first touching video after the death of Kelly Preston.