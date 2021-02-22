© Instagram / John Travolta





John Travolta put up the estate for sale





Actor John Travolta decided to get rid of his estate with several dozen bedrooms in the American city of Islesboro, Maine. He put the site up for sale a few months after his wife, Kelly Preston, died. The DailyMail reports.

Travolta decided to sell the object some time after his wife died of breast cancer in July 2020. The woman has been fighting the disease for two years. Now the actor wants to get five million dollars for the plot. Travolta and Preston purchased the property in 1991 and have owned it for 30 years.

The actor's residence occupies a plot of 48 acres (about 20 hectares) on the island. There is a mansion with an area of ​​over a thousand square meters, which contains 20 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a library.

There is also a swimming pool on site, and a wide driveway leads to the front door of the house. The couple explained the large area of ​​the mansion with the desire to accommodate the whole family there, which gets together during the holidays.

The mansion has a vintage-style interior with vibrant colors. Almost all rooms are decorated with floral ornaments on wallpaper, furniture or textiles. Some of the bedrooms have a specific theme - one of them is designed as a princess room. The premises are also decorated with various figurines, lamps and patterned carpets.