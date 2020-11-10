© Instagram / Johnny Cash





Johnny Cash will be available on November 13. Don't miss the event!





Johnny Cash's official Instagram page informs that the singer and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be available on November 13. Legends don't die!

Johnny Cash was the author of dozens of songs including one of his last songs «Hurt» that was released just before the singer passed away. The singer created «Million Dollar Quartet» along with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Johnny Cash was married twice. With his first wife, Vivian Liberto, he had to live separately for three years. During this period, the couple wrote thousands of letters to each other. The letters have become the basis for Liberto's book «I Walked the Line». Musical film «Walk the Line» tells about Cash's life with Joaquin Phoenix in the main role. Reese Witherspoon performed the role of June Carter Cash, while Ginnifer Goodwin acted as the singer's second wife, Vivian Cash.

© Instagram / Johnny Cash





Even though Johnny is not with us any longer, his devotees have created an Instagram page devoted to the star. The latest post says that Johnny Cash and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be available on November 13. People still love Jonny Cash and his music. They say «he really acted how he felt».

«Brand New Pair of Shoes» is one of Johnny Cash's songs that was released after his death. Watch the video with Ana Cristina Cash

right now. It's amazing to hear this song! May the great singer rest in peace.