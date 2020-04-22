 News > Johnny Depp


“We will win”: Johnny Depp started Instagram in self-isolation
© Instagram / Johnny Depp

“We will win”: Johnny Depp started Instagram in self-isolation


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-22 22:43:43

Johnny Depp finally started Instagram and just in two hours 1.5 mln people followed him. The actor dedicated his first post to the «invisible enemy» of coronavirus and urged people to take care of each other.

During this difficult time, actor Johnny Depp found a way to support fans. The actor registered on Instagram and posted his first video message called «Isolation», where he shared his thoughts on the coronavirus.

Among other things, Depp complained that many people with a positive coronavirus test were left without proper care.

In conclusion, the artist urged people not to be upset by quarantine and to observe self-isolation. According to Depp, it is a great time to get creative. For example, one can draw, play musical instruments or make a movie with a phone.

Depp was sitting by candlelight in the video. Twitter has already joked that the actor is isolated in some kind of basement.

The video collected 2.3 million views. Comments on the first post were left by Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry, American actress Holly Robinson Pete, Brazilian actress Adrian Galisto and Depp's Hollywood Vampires official account.

The actor himself started following 90 accounts, including Paul McCartney, rapper Snoop Dogg, artist Banksy, Tim Burton, Robert Downey Jr., Penelope Cruz, Cara Delevingne, The Beatles, Aerosmith and others.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...