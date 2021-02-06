© Instagram / Johnny Depp





Johnny Depp may return to "Pirates of the Caribbean 6"





Johnny Depp may return to the sixth part of «Pirates of the Caribbean», but the main role will be played by Margot Robbie. An insider familiar with the situation told about Disney's plans.

The franchise was originally built on Captain Jack Sparrow. Due to the scandal around Depp, it was decided to change the main character, but at the same time he should be bright, cheerful and memorable. Disney returned Depp to «Pirates of the Caribbean» because of a petition signed by 438 thousand his fans.

© Instagram / Johnny Depp





Viewers want the actor returned to the film, which grossed more than $ 2.5 billion worldwide. The studio went to meet people and decided to shoot two versions of the sixth part at once, in one of them the main role will be played by Margo Robbie.

Depp lost his job due to a loss in court on charges of violence against Amber Heard. The actor does not agree with the decision, because he considers himself a victim.