Johnny Depp sells his beautiful village in France again





The actor wants to get rid of the real estate, which he acquired in the early 2000s and for which he asks for almost 46 million euros

Johnny Depp is selling his beautiful village for the third time, L'essentiel reports. The actor wants to get rid of real estate, which he acquired in the early 2000s and for which he is asking for almost 46 million euros.

His property in Provence is located in the town of Plan de la Tour, not far from Saint-Tropez. He already tried to find a buyer in 2015 and 2016, but to no avail.

The 19th century property, consisting of a main house, six guest houses, a private restaurant, an art studio, two swimming pools, a park, a skate park, a gym and a basement, is up for sale for £ 39.9 million, or € 46 million. The living area is 1200 square meters and includes 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Depp bought the property in the early 2000s, while he was still in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis, and spent several million to renovate it while preserving its architecture. In a 2010 media interview, he called the place paradise.