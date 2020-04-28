 News > Jojo Siwa


Jojo Siwa is organizing a live concert in her backyard! Don't miss it!
© Instagram / Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa is organizing a live concert in her backyard! Don't miss it!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-28 13:46:07

Jojo Siwa can't sit still in quarantine. The «Dance moms» star can afford making a concert in her backyard with her net worth of $12 million! It will be held live for anyone to see it for free! Learn the details!

Even though Jojo Siwa denies the rumors about having 18-year old Elliot Brown as her boyfriend, the couple seems to spend too much time together. Jojo herself confessed in one of the interviews that she is excited about each of their meetings; however, at the same time she calls him the nicest «kid» she has ever known. By the way, the couple looks so cute together in terms of their appearances and height.

In her freshest post on Instagram, Jojo Siwa announced that she decided to put on a performance in her backyard. The «World Wide Live» concert from her self-made stage will be live on her Youtube channel on May 1st at 12:00 PST! The singer has started the countdown till Friday, and her fans can't wait to see the performance.

Jojo Siwa adds that the full «Building a stage in my backyard» video will be available on Wednesday for everyone to see what it took to set it. According to her words, it was a lot of hard work, but the concert will make it all worth it!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...