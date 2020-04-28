© Instagram / Jojo Siwa





Jojo Siwa is organizing a live concert in her backyard! Don't miss it!





Jojo Siwa can't sit still in quarantine. The «Dance moms» star can afford making a concert in her backyard with her net worth of $12 million! It will be held live for anyone to see it for free! Learn the details!

Even though Jojo Siwa denies the rumors about having 18-year old Elliot Brown as her boyfriend, the couple seems to spend too much time together. Jojo herself confessed in one of the interviews that she is excited about each of their meetings; however, at the same time she calls him the nicest «kid» she has ever known. By the way, the couple looks so cute together in terms of their appearances and height.

In her freshest post on Instagram, Jojo Siwa announced that she decided to put on a performance in her backyard. The «World Wide Live» concert from her self-made stage will be live on her Youtube channel on May 1st at 12:00 PST! The singer has started the countdown till Friday, and her fans can't wait to see the performance.

Jojo Siwa adds that the full «Building a stage in my backyard» video will be available on Wednesday for everyone to see what it took to set it. According to her words, it was a lot of hard work, but the concert will make it all worth it!