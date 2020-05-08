 News > Jojo Siwa


Young Jojo Siwa from “Dance Moms” hardly managed to hide her beauty: so sweet!
© Instagram / Jojo Siwa

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-08 19:18:15

The American star JoJo who is known for her incredible height of 1,75 meter recently stunned fans with the news about her boyfriend decided to go on and showed a juicy informal look.

In the photo, Jojo posed in a tight black jumpsuit with a white label on a sofa. We have a feeling that the celeb definitely enjoyed the moment as she was eating ice-cream from a large colorful bucket.

The girl smiled at the camera and showed all her pleasure. It can be seen that the photo was made in the bedroom, as you could see a sofa.

Fans rapidly reacted to the photo and literally bombarded the post with their comments! At the same time, Jojo couldn't miss the chance and offered her followers to buy her hoodies which were available for 12 hours only.

Siwa's fans were obviously eager to get as many hoodies as possible and admitted they couldn't wait for the moment to buy them. Well, actually, the only thing we liked in the snap was the ice-cream – yes, we have a sweet tooth!

How about you? What would you choose – a hoodie or an ice-cream?

