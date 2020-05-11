 News > Jojo Siwa


Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans!
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11

These days, Jojo Siwa pleased her fans with the «Worldwide Live» performance in the backyard of her house. Watch it right now!

According to her claims, the star of «Dance moms» has no boyfriend despite many rumors that she's in a romantic relationship with her childhood friend. What really interests the celebrity right now is her singing career. Jojo Siwa can boast her net worth of $12 million as of 2020. She's one of the richest young singer in the world!

At the age of 16, Jojo Siwa is a highly active person. She can't just stay calm during the quarantine and constantly surprises her fans with high-quality content. This time, she presented «Worldwide Live» concert just in her backyard! If you missed it, don't worry. You can still watch the performance on Jojo's YouTube channel.

Jojo Siwa's fans are grateful for her concert, they love her and call her their «favourite drag queen». People of different ages watched Jojo's performance, including little girls! Siwa's fans love her backyard concerts, which are especially important in these difficult times. They are sending special gratitude for the song «Only Getting Better».

