© Instagram / Jojo Siwa





Jojo Siwa demonstrated her new dance. The fans are amazed!





These days, Jojo Siwa has shared an amazing video on her official Instagram page showing her dancing a new dance on the stage on her backyard. Check out the video!

At the age of seventeen, Jojo Siwa has earned a net worth of $12 million and continues to be on top of her popularity. She is completely devoted to her career, thus she has no boyfriend yet. At least, this is what she says. It's no surprise Jojo starred in television series «Dance Moms». She can dance pretty well.

She has shared the cutest video ever. The young artist is dancing a soldier dance on the stage on her backyard. Jojo is happy that she finally learned her first Mj dance. According to the singer, «this choreo is from the dance break right before «They Don't Really Care About Us» In his «This Is It» tour». The dance was choreographed by Travis Payne, the one who was on «Dance Moms». Jojo's fans remember him well.

Jojo Siwa has recently made a target shopping spree of her brand items including foods, clothes, books and dolls. You can watch the video right now on YouTube.