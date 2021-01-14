© Instagram / Jojo Siwa





Jojo Siwa seems to be losing her money. Her clothes are so miserable!





Jojo Siwa has showed herself to the followers on Instagram but there is something strange about her clothes. They are not as bright as usually. Just check out the photo!

By the age of 17, Jojo Siwa had managed to earn the net worth of $14 million. The star of the «Dance Moms» television series has become the face of several board games not only in the USA but also abroad. One of them is called Jojo's Juice. The singer herself confesses she likes playing cards. Does Jojo really feel like a child? Who knows but the young star claims she still has no boyfriend.

© Instagram / Jojo Siwa





Jojo Siwa has recently shared a cute photo on her Instagram page. She's taking a selfie while lying on her back. She is glowing with happiness! JoJo is so pretty! Her fans truly love her and enjoy seeing her smile. The necklace Jojo is having on her neck is marvelous! Even though the star is wearing an ordinary gray hoodie, it does not spoil her image at all.

JoJo Siwa is sincere in showing her everyday life to her fans. This time she has shares a video about babysitting Sienna on her YouTube channel. It seems she really loves babysitting! Just take a look at how excited the celebrity is!